If you are a fan of McDonald’s breakfast like me, you might be happy to hear that McDonald’s has announced that it will be adding select breakfast items to their all day menu starting October 6th. This means even if you miss out on your breakfast after 10:30 am you will still be able to enjoy some of the most popular items including Egg McMuffin’s, Hot Cakes, Sausage burritos and a few other items that will vary based on region.

Earlier this year McDonald’s tested out the all day breakfast menu at select McDonald’s, before making it official. The change will also affect a few items on the menu that will be eventually phased out to make a much more simpler option for customers with the new breakfast additions.

If I had to chose my favorite item from McDonald’s I could eat anytime of the day, it would be the Sausage McMuffin with Egg followed by the McGriddles sandwhiches, and best of all the Hashbrowns. While not the healthiest breakfast you can choose, it’s still something great to treat yourself too every once in a while….I have to say I am loving it!