EA and DICE have announced that the official Star Wars Battlefront beta will be coming to Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC sometime in early October. The beta will feature the massive 40-player “Walker Assault on Hoth” which puts the players in the middle of a chaotic and intense battle.

In addition to the 40-player mode the Beta will include “Survival Mission on Tattooine,” where two rebels must fight through waves of imperial forces. A new game more named “Drop zone” which we know no information on yet, will also be on the beta.



Source:ComingSoon.com

