The action packed adventure film The Transporter Refueled is set open in theaters this Friday. If you love movies that feature awesome stunts and martial arts this movie is for you. This time around actor Ed Skrein takes the role of Frank Martin ( previously played by Jason Statham ) and he hits it out of the ball park with a great performance.

We had a chance to interview some of the cast and crew at a very special screening followed by a black carpet and party at the Playboy Mansion last week.

Check out how it all went down in the video below!

Plot:

Frank Martin is living a less perilous lifestyle, or so he thinks, transporting classified packages for questionable people. Things get complicated when femme fatale Anna and her three accomplices orchestrate a bank heist and the kidnapping of Frank’s father. It’s all part of a grand plan to take down the human trafficker who victimized her years earlier. Now a pawn in her vengeful scheme, the former special-operations mercenary must use his covert skills to play Anna’s dangerous game.

Release date: September 4, 2015 (USA)

Director: Camille Delamarre

Film series: The Transporter Film Series

Story by: Robert Mark Kamen

Production companies: EuropaCorp, TF1 Group

Cast: Ed Skrein, Loan Chabanol, Ray Stevenson & more!

