Opening in select theaters on October 2, 2015

HE NAMED ME MALALA is an intimate portrait of Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai, who was targeted by the Taliban and severely wounded by a gunshot when returning home on her school bus in Pakistan’s Swat Valley. The then 15-year-old (she turned 18 this July) was singled out, along with her father, for advocating for girls’ education, and the attack on her sparked an outcry from supporters around the world. She miraculously survived and is now a leading campaigner for girls’ education globally as co-founder of the Malala Fund.

Acclaimed documentary filmmaker Davis Guggenheim (An Inconvenient Truth, Waiting for Superman) shows us how Malala, her father Zia and her family are committed to fighting for education for all girls worldwide. The film gives us an inside glimpse into this extraordinary young girl’s life – from her close relationship with her father who inspired her love for education, to her impassioned speeches at the UN, to her everyday life with her parents and brothers.

“One child, one teacher, one book and one pen can change the world.” – Malala

Directed by:

Davis Guggenheim

Produced by:

Walter Parkes and Laurie MacDonald under their long-term production partnership

with Image Nation Abu Dhabi and co-financed by Participant Media

Featuring:

Malala Yousafzai, Ziauddin Yousafzai (father), Toorpekai Yousafzai (mother),

Khushal and Atal Yousafzai (brothers)

HE NAMED ME MALALA opens in select theaters on Friday, October 2nd 2015

Running Time: 87 min / Rated: PG-13