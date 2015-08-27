If it’s never too early to start thinking about the holidays, it’s certainly not too early to plan for Halloween. Last night Knott’s delighted a room full of die hard horror thrill seekers with an in your face presentation showcasing this year’s Scary Farm attractions. The big news is the return of Elvira Mistress of the Dark in Elvira’s Asylum. Here’s the complete rundown of mazes and scare zones that range from Call of Duty like zombie infestations to decapitating vikings.

PARANORMAL, INC.– Case #1 – The Haunting of Hayden Hill (New for 2015): Featuring high flying aerial stunts and scares, in the groundbreaking new maze, guests investigate a haunted hospital where the patients were tortured for decades by deranged doctors and nurses. Demonic spirits of the murdered victims have been detected throughout the mysterious halls, while evil medical staff hunt for new patients to torture.

My Bloody Clementine (New for 2015): There is no tale more vicious and vengeful than that of My Bloody Clementine. Take a grim ride through the Calico Mine where Clementine and her father were brutally murdered centuries ago. Their wretched spirits roam the tunnels in search of those who killed them. This year the ride through maze will feature live monsters out for revenge at the train track’s every turn.

The Dead of Winter (New for 2015): Escape the icy grasp of the chilling Snow Queen in the all new maze. Backed by with a ravenous beastly army of resurrected Viking warriors, she is hell bent on avenging her beloved family’s murder, and preys upon any unsuspecting visitors who enter the borders of her icy domain. Guests with a Skeleton Key will have the opportunity to unlock a bone chilling surprise.

(New for 2015) Prowling the darkest corners of Knott’s midways and scare zones, the Green Witch and her Deadly 7 is a sadistic crew guilty of more terror than meets the eye. Each of the monsters represent one of the seven deadly sins and make terrifying surprise appearances throughout the park each night.

Special Ops: Infected – Patient Zero seamlessly integrates interactive gaming technology with an immersive mountainous landscape, delivering a breakthrough interactive haunted experience that is as terrifying as it is challenging. Missions lead by brave Squad Leaders will take guests through a variety of wilderness terrains, including the unpredictable barrel bridges across the rushing river, through the dark caverns, and through mysterious backwoods. Groups must work together to fend off zombies and complete various missions before time runs out. Six acres of the theme park is now home to mutinous, scream-inducing zombies, and the time has come for a harrowing Special Ops survival mission (limited spaces available).

Black Magic: Houdini’s vengeful spirt continues to wreak havoc on the Faux Theater, where the veil between the living and the dead is severed. Houdini’s ghost comes alive and ushers a host of demonic illusions to play tricks on anyone who intrudes, only to finally meet Houdini in a show-stopping finale. Back for its third year, Black Magic is one of the most popular mazes at Scary Farm.

Forevermore: Follow the destruction of the “Forevermore Killer,” one haunting tale after another, as the slayer makes his way through one of the longest mazes ever created in Knott’s Scary Farm’s history. With a Skeleton Key, guests can witness the work of the Forevermore Killer firsthand.

The Gunslinger’s Grave:A Blood Moon Rises: Deadly howls and a full blood moon mark your impending doom as werewolves overrun the crime stricken old west town. Walk in the bloody footsteps of a betrayed and left for dead gunslinger on his path of retribution against the Skinwalkers.

Pinocchio Unstrung: Years have passed since the blue fairy denied him his final wish, but Pinocchio has returned with an army of murderous marionettes intent on killing his former masters. Meander your way through the carnage-riddled village and an all new sinful Pleasure Island and Skeleton Key Room. Revenge comes with no strings attached.

The Tooth Fairy: This twisted tooth fairy steals more than just baby teeth as he drags his victims out their bedroom window and into a world of deranged dentistry. Unbelievable special effects include a blackout room through which guests must feel their way out, a disorienting x-ray strobe light room, and new this year, an all-new Skeleton Key room…says aahhh.

Trick-or-Treat: Take a brave step forward and ring the witch’s doorbell…trick or treat, which will it be? After surviving her grisly welcome, wander into the Green Witch’s never before seen potion room and bewitched attic. But don’t leave too soon; you’re the special guest at the Green Witch’s deadly dinner party where she and her menacing Tricksters await your arrival.

Voodoo – Order of the Serpent: The haunting legend of Papa Legba continues as guests follow him on his foreboding journey to conjure the serpent demon goddess in the outskirts of New Orleans. Trudge cautiously through the cursed swamps of the Deep South, where creatures search the murky bogs for their next bloody sacrifice and demons curse the innocent with Voodoo hexes. Guests who are brave enough to venture through the Skeleton Key room may fall prey to a defiled ritual.

The Hanging®: A live stage show in Calico Square irreverently looks back at the year’s pop culture with killer comedy. Notorious for its special effects, pyrotechnics and high-flying stunts, The Hanging is a no-holds-barred assault on pop culture’s most infamous moments of the past year. A must see parody!