The retail store Target and Star Wars have teamed up to bring the first ever digital collection of Star Wars memories. The collection, which will include celebrity fans Minka Kelly, Chris Hardwick and Bobby Moynihan, will go on to be archived at Lucasfilm – becoming an everlasting example of how we’re all connected by the force.

By going to the Share the Force website, fans can share their personal memories (either photo or story) to transform their memory with a Star Wars hologram treatment and receive their own galactic coordinates pointing to their permanent place in the galaxy.

To take a tour of the “Share the Force” experience, click here.

And – check out Target’s “Share the Force” online campaign spot here.

The “Share The Force” campaign starts today.