Now that the Inhumans have been introduced in the Marvel TV Universe, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is adding another Inhuman and an important one.

Lash, who is a leader in the Inhumans comics, will be played by Matt Willig.

Willig, known for his huge stature, has appeared in films such as Year One and We’re the Millers.

In the comics, Lash has the ability energy conversion and super human strength. He also goes in search of other Inhumans who have been exposed to the Terrigen mists.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will return September 29 on ABC.