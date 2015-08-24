200 SHARES Share Tweet

Imagine all of your favorite cartoons from the 80’s, now add some flair to them. Welcome to Zodiac Starforce!

Zodiac Starforce follows a group of teenage girls with magical powers who are sworn to protect the planet at all cost and against all evils. Zodiac Starforce is written by Kevin Panetta and the art is done by Paulina Ganucheau.

This first issue starts off with some mystical monster action and automatically gets the reader interested. Emma is the leader of the Zodiac Starforce and has to protect her team and herself from some evil in the form of monsters and a group of evil mean girls.

Zodiac Starforce brings back the nostalgia of the 80’s and has everything that made those 80’s cartoons so popular. It has vibrant colors, planet saving teams and uniqueness.

Kevin Panetta does a really good job of giving this story the feeling of a certain era but modernizing it. The art and colors make the pages vibrant and really great to look at. It’s truly is a beautiful looking book.

Panetta and Ganucheau gave this book some flair that makes it a fun read. You have the feeling that anything can happen and when anything can happen, it keeps you interested.

Zodiac Starforce #1 hits stands Aug. 26.