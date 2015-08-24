Nintendo uploaded part one of the The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Hijinks gag comic online in English, via their Play Nintendo page. Based on the original Legend of Zelda Majora’s Mask manga from Seitaro Komatsu, the special gag comic was originally released in the Japanese manga magazine, CoroCoro Comics Special.

While only a short (but cute and silly) comic, it is unknown if Nintendo will continue the trend of releasing these in the future, but I do hope they plan to, so fans outside of Japan can enjoy these.

It was also confirmed that there will be a new Legend of Zelda manga coming from the duo manga artists who go by the name of Akira Himekawa, the two have worked on the story and art for the previous Legend of Zelda mangas.

