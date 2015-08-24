Lea Seydoux Gets Offered Role of Belladonna Boudreaux in the Upcoming GAMBIT Film

Before there was Rogue, there was Belladonna Boudreaux (Bella), which was Gambit’s first love. Now that Gambit is coming to the big screen, so is Bella.

Deadline is reporting that the role of Belladonna Boudreaux will go to actress Lea Seydoux. Seydoux has appeared in films such as Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, Inglorious Basterds and will also appear in the upcoming 007 film Spectre.

Seydoux joins Channing Tatum who will play the role of Gambit and her love interests.

Gambit has the release date of Oct. 7 2016.