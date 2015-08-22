604 SHARES Share Tweet

As many go catch the Guy Richie directed film The Man from U.N.C.L.E. starring Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer, the original The Man from U.N.C.L.E. films are now available on digital HD on Amazon and iTunes.

Here are the eight films available on digital HD including One Spy Too Many, starring Yvonne Craig:

To Trap a Spy (1965)

Expanded version of the U.N.C.L.E. pilot (Napoleon Solo aka The Vulcan Affair), including the famous “too hot for TV” scenes shot with future Bond girl Luciana Paluzzi.

The Spy With My Face (1965)

Expanded version of The Double Affair, in which a fake Napoleon Solo wreaks havoc on an U.N.C.L.E. secret mission.

One Spy Too Many (1966)

Expansion of season two’s Alexander the Greater Affair, in which an ambitious industrialist (Rip Torn) sets out to conquer the world. With Yvonne (Batgirl) Craig.

The Spy in the Green Hat (1966)

The Concrete Overcoat Affair gets the feature treatment, in which Thrush agent Louis Strago (Jack Palance) attempts to unleash climate change upon the world.

One of Our Spies is Missing (1967)

Vera Miles, Yvonne Craig and James Doohan guest as Napoleon Solo and Illya Kuryakin head to London and Paris to foil a plot hatched by the nefarious fashion industry.

The Karate Killers (1967)

The Five Daughters Affair feature version, with heavyweight heavies Telly Savalas and Herbert Lom providing the menace while Joan Crawford, Jill Ireland and Kim Darby make up the distaff side.

The Helicopter Spies (1968)

Carol Lynley and Bradford Dillman lend their talent to the film version of The Prince of Darkness Affair.

How to Steal the World (1968)

Leslie Nielsen joins Robert Vaughn and David McCallum for the film version of the U.N.C.L.E. series closer, The Seven Wonders of the World Affair.

