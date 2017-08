350 SHARES Share Tweet

Variety is reporting that Marvel Comics writer and Thor: Ragnarok co-writer Chris Yost has been brought on to pen the Masters of The Universe movie for Sony. Yost recently worked on the Disney series Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, Thor, and Thor: The Dark World.

No other plot details for the upcoming film have been released as of now.

Source:Collider.com

350 SHARES Share Tweet