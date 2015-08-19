web analytics
Yesterday, we broke the news that Yvonne Craig who portrayed Batgirl in the 1966 Batman series, had passed at age 78 due to a battle with breast cancer. Today her Batman co-star Adam West paid his respects to the late actress via social media.

The Batman actor took to Twitter and Facebook and posted this image below along with the caption:

I was deeply saddened for us to lose Yvonne. It was too soon. She always brought humor and a fine attitude to our stage. She was a joy to work with. A good person. My heartfelt condolences to Yvonne’s family. We will miss her.

Yvonne Craig appeared on the Batman series from 1967-1968, appearing in 26 episodes.