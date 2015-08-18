With the introduction of time traveling and multiverses, nothing is set in stone and anything is possible when it come to the CW’s The Flash. The show’s creators have done a great job keeping viewers wondering what’s coming next including many twists and turns while respecting the source material. Season one was a fun rid and now we are gearing up for season two. – I CAN’T WAIT! Today a short teaser for season two was released. It features villains, heroes, and a bit of a twist. Look closely because The Flash (like Batman), may be getting a Flash-Signal. How will it all play out? Check out the teaser below and let us know what you think.