Walt Disney Animation Studios Short Films Collection is already out on digital HD and Disney Movies Anywhere but comes to blu-ray combo pack Aug.18. Here’s our review of the blu-ray combo pack.

Disney is the best at putting a great story with tons of emotion within the span of a short film. Now imagine watching a collection of Disney short films back to back. This collection is filled with twelve great animated short films that will give you all kinds of emotions, from laughter to sadness to even more laughter.

Included in the Walt Disney Studios Short Films Collection are:

Frozen Fever (2015) – Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho, Aimee Scribner

Feast (2014) – Academy Award Winner, Patrick Osborne, Kristina Reed

Get A Horse! (2013) – Academy Award Nominated, Dorothy McKim, Eric Goldberg, Adam Green

Paperman (2012) – Academy Award Winner, Kristina Reed, John Kahr

Tangled Ever After (2012) – Nathan Greno, Aimee Scribner, Mark Kennedy

The Ballad of Nessie (2011) – Kevin Deters, Stevie Wermers-Skelton, Dorothy McKim

Tick Tock Tale (2010) – Dean Wellins

Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa (2010) – Kevin Deters, Stevie Wermers-Skelton, Dorothy McKim

How to Hook Up Your Home Theater (2007) – Kevin Deters, Stevie Wermers-Skelton, Ian Gooding

The Little Matchgirl (2006) – Academy Award Nominated, Dave Bossert, Tom MacDougall

Lorenzo (2004) – Academy Award Nominated, Mike Gabriel

John Henry (2000) – Mark Henn

All of which are great and last over an hour all together. You get to see your classic Disney characters such as Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Goofy and some of your newer favorite characters like Frozen‘s Elsa and Anna, and Tangled‘s Pascal and Maximus.

Bonus Features

Before each short, the creators of the particular short make introductions to tell the viewers how the ideas came up for the films. The bonus feature included with the blu-ray combo pack is called Disney Animation, hosted by T.J. Miller (Big Hero 6) and gives you even more of an in-depth look behind the short films and animation that we have all known to love for so many years. It was a great bonus feature to be added to the already great collection.

Packaging

The blu-ray combo pack comes with a cardboard cover that slips over the plastic blu-ray case. The case includes the blu-ray disc, dvd disc and digital HD code.

Verdict

I absolutely loved this short films collection. It had some of my favorite short films like Feast and Paperman, and also included some short films that I have never seen before. I liked that each short film included an introduction by the creators and the Disney Animation bonus feature was just icing on the cake.

I give Walt Disney Animation Studios Short Films Collection a 10 out of 10 fridges!