Adultswim.com’s On Cinema returns for season 7 on Wednesday, September 9th. Host Tim Heidecker and guests discuss upcoming movies and give you their expert opinions on what to see and what to skip. Frequent guest, Gregg Turkington is rumored to return in “some capacity should a number of conditions be agreed upon.” You can catch up on past episodes free on Adultswim.com.

Also returning for season 3 is Adultswim.com’s Decker. The third season will begin Monday, October 12th with 20 new episodes of “new action, adventure and intrigue. Decker faces a new enemy greater and more destructive than Al-Qaeda, Taliban and ISIS combined.” Watch episodes from seasons one and two online free on AdultSwim.com.