Former Game Of Thrones actor. Ed Skrein, will be playing the character and “antagonist” Ajax, in the upcoming superhero film Deadpool. With Deadpool looking.. Well like Deadpool, fans have been asking about Ajax and if this version would be faithful to the comics version. Here’s what was said about Ajax’s appearance and origins in the film

“No, we don’t go too deep into Ajax’s backstory. We mention it, it’s very faithful to the first section of Ajax in the comics, the backstory that we see, the flashbacks in the comics, and so we’re very faithful to that. There’s a second half of Ajax in the comics, where he comes back five years later with this big crazy suit and stuff, and we didn’t touch on that, so this is the early Ajax. We’ve stayed very faithful to that.”

Source:Comicbookmovie.com