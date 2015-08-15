With pixar announcing some of it’s upcoming films yesterday at D23, we have a new film announced. Director Lee Unkrich (Toy Story 3) has been working on a Dia De Los Muertos (Mexican Day of The Dead) film since 2012. That’s pretty much all we’ve known from the project until yesterday when pixar announced the title and some details.

The movie is titled Coco and the logline to the film “is the celebration of a lifetime, where the discovery of a generations-old mystery leads to a most extraordinary and surprising family reunion.”

Unkrich and producer Darla K. Anderson also released the following statements about the upcoming film.

“As artists and filmmakers, we couldn’t help but be drawn to the striking visuals of Dia de los Muertos, but it was the celebration’s core themes of family, remembrance and connection across generations that resonated within and truly inspired us. Dia de los Muertos is as singular as the Mexican culture, while at the same time completely universal in its message.”

“In our story, the celebration of Dia de los Muertos serves as the perfect backdrop for our main character to ask where he comes from, what his place is within his family, and how families stay woven together across time through the simple act of remembrance.”

In addition to the statements, Unkrich tweeted out a teaser poster for the film which has a 2017 release date.

Source:Collider.com