With D23 going on today, the live action panel has started and the first to kick of is marvel studios with Doctor strange.

–Benedict Cumberbatch confirms dimensional Time travel

–Chiwetel Ejiofor And Tilda Swinton are confirmed for the film

-Feige says this will be the craziest marvel film

-concept art for Doctor Strange was Released

Captain America: Civil War

–Anthony Mackie Steps out To greet The Fans

–Chris Evans joins the stage, talks about how big of a disney fan he is.

-civil war footage is shown, Feige says there’s an Easter egg in the clip

-the Easter egg was a D23 in one of the shots

– the clip included the Avengers, Black Panther, and Ant-Man

-Cap vs Crossbones, who had some gauntlets on.