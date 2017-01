New Image From THE GOOD DINOSAUR Shows Our First Look At A Trio Of T-Rexes

In anticipation for Disney Pixar’s The Good Dinosaur, director Peter Sohn and Producer Denise Ream shared clips with fans today at D23 Expo. The clips included a never-before-seen footage of a trio of T-Rexes (AJ Buckley, Anna Paquin and Sam Elliot) in action. The story follows Arlo, a sheltered Apatosaurus who finds himself far from home among a host of intimidating creatures. The film hits theaters on November 25, 2015.