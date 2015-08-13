There have been many fan theories about which Disney films are connected to the hit Disney film Frozen. Last year during an AMA session on Reddit with director Chris Buck and his colleagues, the director teased at a connection between Frozen‘s Anna and Elsa and Tarzan’s namesake character in that AMA session.

When asked by a fan about what really happened with the King and Queen of Arendelle, the parents of Anna and Elsa who boarded a ship for a trip but never made it back to their kingdom, Buck said…

“They didn’t die on the boat. They got washed up on a shore in a jungle island. The queen gave birth to a baby boy. They build a treehouse. They get eaten by a leopard…”

As most of you know, in Disney’s Tarzan (which Chris Buck also directed) Tarzan lived in a jungle after his parents were ship wrecked and the parents then built a treehouse for the three to live in. Tarzan’s parents died by getting eaten by a leopard.

In a recent interview with MTV News, Chris Buck further discussed the connect.

“When you’re working on a feature, you have a lot of time to think about stuff because it takes four years to make one, I think [screenwriter] Jen [Lee] and I were walking to a meeting, and I just start to tell her the entire story. I said, ’Of course Anna and Elsa’s parents didn’t die.’ Yes, there was a shipwreck, but they were at sea a little bit longer than we think they were because the mother was pregnant, and she gave birth on the boat, to a little boy. They get shipwrecked, and somehow they really washed way far away from the Scandinavian waters, and they end up in the jungle. They end up building a tree house and a leopard kills them, so their baby boy is raised by gorillas. So in my little head, Anna and Elsa’s brother is Tarzan.”

This would debunk the Ariel (Little Mermaid) connection to Frozen fan theory which suggested that the royals were on their way to Rapunzel’s wedding (Tangled) when their ship began to falter, and it sunk near Denmark, providing Ariel with a spot to explore underwater.

Mind blown?

Sources: MTV News, US Weekly