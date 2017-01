One of Adult Swim’s best TV Shows to date, Rick and Morty has been picked up for. Third season. The show which revolves around the intergalactic and inter-dimensional exploits of the titular grandfather and grandson. Grandpa Rick an his grandson Morty are both voiced by Justin Rolland, who created the series with Community mastermind Dan Harmon. The second season has barely started so this is really good news for the show that has such a devoted following.

Source:Collider.com