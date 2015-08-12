As we reported earlier there’s more to Kylo Ren that we don’t know yet and now even more information on Kylo Ren has been released from Director J.J. Abrams and writer Lawrence Kasdan, including That Kylo Ren is part of the Knights of Ren.

“He is a character who came to the name Kylo Ren when he joined a group called the Knights of Ren”.

Here’s what Screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan had to say about Adam Driver‘s character.

“I’ve written four Star Wars movies now, and there’s never been a character quite like the one that Adam plays. I think you’re going to see something that’s brand new to the saga. He’s full of emotion. No matter how we express ourselves in the world, whether we hide it and act very calm or whether we’re very out there and demonstrative, everybody’s roiling with emotion. And you want your characters to be that way, too. Then they have to deal with their emotions as best they can, with what they are. (Kasdan pauses as if he is on the verge of saying too much)… I’d say that is as far as I’d go”.

Source:comicbookmovie.com