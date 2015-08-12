600 SHARES Share Tweet

Rumors had surfaced earlier this year that J.J. Abrams would return to the Star Wars universe to direct episode IX and end the new trilogy he has started but in a new interview with EW, that’s not the case.

“No, I’m not going to direct Episode IX, as much as I am deeply envious of anyone who gets to work with this group of people on the future movies.”

Kathleen Kennedy went on to tell the site they know where the films will go, but there’s still plenty of room for directors to make Star Wars their own.

“We know where we’re going, but only in the broadest sense. When Rian [Johnson] came in and started writing his script, he started from scratch, other than knowing what we had done in Episode VIII and projecting out where it was going. He then sat down and put pen to paper, and it’s 100 percent him.”

Source:Collider.com