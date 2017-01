CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR Set Pic Reveals Our First Look At Black Panther

As shooting has begun in Berlin for Captain America: Civil War, we now have our first look at Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther and Sebastian Stan As The Winter Spldier. Check out the image below.

Source:Comicbookmovie.com