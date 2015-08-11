300 SHARES Share Tweet

According to THR, Tom Hardy is producing and adaptation of Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso‘s Graphic Novel, 100 Bullets, for New Line Cinema. Dean Baker will co-produce through the duo’s production company, Son & Baker.

The comics revolve around a man named Agent Graves, who comes to you with a briefcase. Inside the briefcase is a gun, 100 rounds of ammo, and the evidence proving that a certain person ruined your life. You’re told that if you use the gun and bullets provided to kill this person, no law enforcement agency will come after you. Would you take it?

THR adds that they’re still working from a script by Chris Borelli (The Vatican Tapes), but no plot point has been released as of yet other then the plan to stay true to the comic. Tom Hardy is still in negotiations to star in the film but no confirmation yet.

Source:Collider.com