According to Deadline, The CW is moving forward with a new series based on Friday The 13th franchise. Steve Mitchell and Craig Van Sickle, will develop the horror series that will be a sophisticated horror/crime thriller “with a stronger feel of grounded reality” and follows a detective’s ongoing search for his missing brother in a case that is tied to Voorhees. Long presumed dead, the masked mass murderer returns again to wreak havoc on Crystal Lake.

Source:Collider.com