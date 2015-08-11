According to EW, no trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens at Disney’s D23 Expo. The film will be part of Saturday’s presentation of Live-Action film, but will not include new clips.

J.J. Abrams told EW the following:

“It is true, we are showing no footage, behind the scenes or otherwise, In the fall, there’ll be a trailer. We’re thrilled to go to D23 and meet the fans, but it’s a tricky thing to try and rush [footage] for a convention or preexisting event that would, of course, be fun to show something at.”

Source:Ew.com