(Article and Images by Carlos Duncan)

How do I follow up “Solo”, that’s right with “Duos”. Taking pictures of random strangers can be confusing. Are the people suppose to go together or did these people just meet up for a photo op? Sometimes its easy to tell when the costumes go together but sometimes its just two people meeting up and posing together. Some of the duos are dynamic and some are just plain cool. I love it when characters from the same story see each other and there is an instant bond. In some cases people just want to be photographed with a character that they love. In some of the pictures the people are just buddies. Take a look at these pictures from Comic-Con International, San Diego 2015 and see if you can determine which of these scenarios is playing out. I know I had a gallery called “Photog’s Favs” but I really enjoy the images in this gallery. If you so share this gallery or others I would love it if you let me know, I have no idea sometimes of how my pictures are being enjoyed. I do this for free but the payoff is the enjoyment of others that like the pictures I took of them. So enjoy Duos and don’t worry there’s more.