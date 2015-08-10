web analytics
(Article and Images by Carlos Duncan)

How do I follow up “Solo”, that’s right with “Duos”. Taking pictures of random strangers can be confusing. Are the people suppose to go together or did these people just meet up for a photo op? Sometimes its easy to tell when the costumes go together but sometimes its just two people meeting up and posing together. Some of the duos are dynamic and some are just plain cool. I love it when characters from the same story see each other and there is an instant bond. In some cases people just want to be photographed with a character that they love. In some of the pictures the people are just buddies. Take a look at these pictures from Comic-Con International, San Diego 2015 and see if you can determine which of these scenarios is playing out. I know I had a gallery called “Photog’s Favs” but I really enjoy the images in this gallery. If you so share this gallery or others I would love it if you let me know, I have no idea sometimes of how my pictures are being enjoyed. I do this for free but the payoff is the enjoyment of others that like the pictures I took of them. So enjoy Duos and don’t worry there’s more.

IMG_0053

 

IMG_0063

 

IMG_0121

 

IMG_0123

 

IMG_0138

 

IMG_0139

 

IMG_0143

 

IMG_0147

 

IMG_0153 (2)

 

IMG_0154

 

IMG_0181

 

IMG_0184

 

IMG_0197

 

IMG_0202

 

IMG_0204 (2)

 

IMG_0212

 

IMG_7970

 

IMG_7998

 

IMG_8013

 

IMG_8056

 

IMG_7991

 

IMG_8058

 

IMG_8066

 

IMG_8067

 

IMG_8071

 

IMG_8073

 

IMG_8075

 

IMG_8082

 

IMG_8087

 

IMG_8090

 

IMG_8092

 

IMG_8099

 

IMG_8103

 

IMG_8105

 

IMG_8107

 

IMG_8108

 

IMG_8112

 

IMG_8125

 

IMG_8128

 

IMG_8135

 

IMG_8139

 

IMG_8151

 

IMG_8183

 

IMG_8193

 

IMG_8194

 

IMG_8201

 

IMG_8212 (2)

 

IMG_8218

 

IMG_8231

 

IMG_8235

