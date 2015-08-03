Check out the new TV spot for Disney XD ‘s Guardians Of The Galaxy the animated series!

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy follows the newly-formed team who finds a strange artifact keyed only to the DNA of Peter Quill. Upon opening it, Quill unleashes a treasure map leading to a powerful weapon known as the Cosmic Seed which is capable of giving birth to the next universe. It’s up to the Guardians to find, protect and ultimately destroy the Cosmic Seed in order to keep it out of the hands of those who would abuse its power, from galactic big boss Thanos, to the conniving brothers the Collector and the Grandmaster, to a resurrected Ronan, to the ultimate trickster, Loki, in order to save the universe.

Starring Will Friedle as Star-Lord, Vanessa Marshall as Gamora, Kevin Michael Richardson as Groot, Trevor Devall as Rocket and David Sobolov as Drax the Destroyer; Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy premieres Saturday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 p.m. ET on Disney XD.