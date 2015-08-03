With a previous report last year of Scoot McNairy on the set of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, wearing green tights under his pants. Now Heroic Hollywood is saying that those rumors, were in fact true.

“Scoot is playing Jimmy Olsen, but with a bit of a twist. Jimmy was injured during the battle of Zod vs Superman. His legs where pinned under falling building rubble and that caused him to lose the legs. He now walks with the use of two prosthetic legs. He doesn’t blame Superman for it [his loss of legs]. He feels grateful that Superman saved the world.”

Source:collider.com