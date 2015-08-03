Mark Ruffalo‘s Bruce Banner/ The Hulk in Captain America: Civil War has been rumored to be in the film, but there’s no confirmation of him actually being in the film. Now it seems like he will have an appearance in the film according to Germany’s biggest newsletter BILD

The article says:

Seit dieser Woche drehen die US-Superstars Chris Evans (34), Mark Ruffalo (47) und Anthony Mackie (36) gemeinsam mit Schauspiel-Star Daniel Brühl (37) den dritten Teil von „Captain America“ in Berlin.

Translation:

Since this week, US superstars Chris Evans (34), Mark Ruffalo (47) and Anthony Mackie (36) along with fellow actor star Daniel Brühl are shooting the third part of „Captain America“ in Berlin.

Source:Collider.com