Check out the new trailer for Spotlight starring a large list of Hollywood best actors including Michael Keaton, Mark Ruffalo, Rachel McAdams, Liev Schreiber, Brian D’Arcy James and Stanley Tucci!

About :

SPOTLIGHT tells the riveting true story of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Boston Globe investigation that would rock the city and cause a crisis in one of the world’s oldest and most trusted institutions. When the newspaper’s tenacious “Spotlight” team of reporters delve into allegations of abuse in the Catholic Church, their year-long investigation uncovers a decades-long cover-up at the highest levels of Boston’s religious, legal, and government establishment, touching off a wave of revelations around the world.

S tarring Academy Award-nominee Michael Keaton, Academy Award-nominee Mark Ruffalo, Rachel McAdams, Liev Schreiber, Brian D’Arcy James, Academy Award-nominee Stanley Tucci and directed by Academy Award-nominee Thomas McCarthy .

SPOTLIGHT

Release Date: November 6, 2015

Studio: Open Road Films

Director: Thomas McCarthy

Synopsis : SPOTLIGHT is a tense investigative thriller, tracing the steps to one of the biggest crime stories in modern times.