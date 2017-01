Well it looks like we are getting two trailers for Deadpool next week. The Alberta Film Rating website has classified a 14A-Rated “Trailer B” with a 2:41 running time which is just a few seconds shorter then PG-Rated “Trailer A” that was recently classified. The green band trailer will premiere with The Fantastic Four next Friday, but the red-band trailer will be broadcast on TBS on Tuesday, August 4th when Ryan Reynolds himself will appear on The Conan Show.

source:Comicbookmovie.com