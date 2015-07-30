400 SHARES Share Tweet

Who’s ready for Disney’s Descendants that’s premiering on the Disney Channel July 31? It’s going to be fun for the entire family. The Descendants movie features many of the iconic Disney villains and their children. In the film Sofia Carson plays Evie, the daughter of the Evil Queen. We had a chance to interview Carson and asked her about the experience of filming this magical movie.

Check it out!

A present-day idyllic kingdom where the benevolent teenage son of King Adam and Queen Belle offers a chance of redemption for the trouble making offspring of Disney’s classic villains: Cruella De Vil (Carlos), Maleficent (Mal), the Evil Queen (Evie) and Jafar (Jay).