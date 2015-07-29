Some new images have been released from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and with the photos Zack Snyder confirms that Batman is around 44-45 years old in the film and that he’s been around for 20 years fighting criminals. This version of Batman is what ultimately pulled in Ben Affleck to become the Dark Knight.

“We want to assume that Batman has reached this point in his life and career as a superhero, and Superman represents a sort of philosophical change. He is a paradigm shift for Batman: ‘I’ve been fighting criminals all my life, trying to find justice, and now I am confronted with a concept that is transcendent to me.’ In the face of Superman, a man robbing a bank doesn’t matter.”

Also Snyder went on to say in the interview that all the criminals in Belle Reve were put there by Batman himself. In addition to that, he admits that the whole DC Cinematic universe started with The Justice League.

“What we are doing is ground up all the way. It is one giant story. The first thing we had was the Justice League concept. The other movies, in a way, have to support that. That is our Wonder Woman, our Aquaman. They have their own creative concepts that supports them, but they do serve Justice League in the coming together of those heroes. I want all the other directors of the other films to be able to stretch their legs and do what they want, but at the same time there is a big interconnected universe. I have given everyone amazing access to our story, to me, and what we are doing. All the films have like minded conceptual jumping on points.”

Check out some images released from Empire below:

Source:Collider.com