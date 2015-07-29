With the new Ghostbusters film coming out next year we now have some news about the other Ghosbusters film. Franchise Fred broke the story first on Nerd Report when he caught up with screenwriter Drew Pearce (Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation) who revealed that the other Ghostbusters project exists, and the script is completed:

“I’ve finished my work on that in the last couple weeks. Obviously it’s top secret, but there’s a gigantic bold idea that I came up with, and the Russo brothers — who did Captain America: The Winter Soldier and are doing Civil War at the moment — and Ivan Reitman, who did the original movie, are going to take that and run with it. Obviously I cannot tell you what it is, but hopefully in one year’s time you’ll know!”

Pierce couldn’t say much but when he was asked about Chris Pratt and Channing Tatum and if they would be starring in the film, he had this to say.

“That’s definitely the cast we’ve been thinking about as we approach the project. Whether that happens or not is very much above my pay grade. It’s just my job to give them something exciting that maybe they’ll do.”

The first report we got of this Ghosbusters film was that Sony was planning for four movies in total, a inter-connected universe, with Tatum and a Pratt as stars of the male Ghosbusters and then end up blending with The female Ghostbusters.

“My personal inclination is to try and make everything occur in the same Ghostbusters universe, because I feel, as a fan, that’s what I would want. Here in New York, you just wanna tie it all together. Whether that happens or not we’ll see, but I’ve certainly given them the tools to do that, I hope.”

Source:NerdReport.com