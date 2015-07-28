Empire Online has released three new stills from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and show Superman searching for Batman in the ruins of Wayne Manor, Batman standing in his armour, and a look inside Lexcorp. Check the images out below.

Fearing the actions of a god-like super hero left unchecked, Gotham’s own formidable, forceful vigilante takes on Metropolis’s most revered, modern-day savior, while the world wrestles with what sort of hero it really needs. And with Batman and Superman at war with one another, a new threat quickly arises, putting mankind in greater danger than it’s ever known before.

Source:Comicbookmovie.com