Enjoy scores from your favorite films and TV shows like Bugs Bunny and E.T. Watch Mexican actor, Gael Garcia Bernal “conduct” the LA Phil as an episode of Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle. Plus join the Buena Vista Social Club in their epic farewell performance at the world-famous Hollywood Bowl.

MOZART WITH DUDAMEL

Hollywood Bowl

Thursday, July 30 at 8:00PM

ABOUT THIS PERFORMANCE

Showcasing the many sides of Mozart, Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel brings a special evening of masterworks from Salzburg’s favorite son, from beloved opera arias to beautiful orchestra selections.

PLEASE NOTE:

Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle will film part of an episode during this concert at the Hollywood Bowl. After intermission, you’ll see fictional maestro Rodrigo De Sousa (actor Gael Garcia Bernal) “guest conduct” the Los Angeles Philharmonic in Mozart’s Overture to The Marriage of Figaro!

BUGS BUNNY AT THE SYMPHONY

Hollywood Bowl

Friday, August 14 at 8:00PM

Saturday, August 15 at 8:00PM

ABOUT THIS PERFORMANCE

For 25 hilarity-filled years, Bugs Bunny and his Looney Tunes pals have teamed up with live orchestras playing those phenomenal Carl Stalling scores in perfect synchronization to the cartoons projected on the big screens, bringing audiences to their feet in laughter, cheers, and applause. The official Bugs Bunny at the Symphony anniversary party takes place this summer at the Hollywood Bowl, where you’ll see and hear Warner Bros.’ greatest animated shorts, as well as exciting surprises like the “live orchestra” premieres of Long-Haired Hare (animated in the Hollywood Bowl itself), and the new 3D short “Rabid Rider” . . . plus, a special appearance by present day Looney Tunes voiceover actor Bob Bergen in a tribute to Mel Blanc’s genius, and an onstage salute to Bugs’ balletic exploits by Ida Nevasayneva, prima ballerina of Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo. (The Trocks!) All of this, and favorite classics like What’s Opera, Doc? ,The Rabbit of Seville and Zoom and Bored.

TM & © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

(s15)

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

Hollywood Bowl

Wednesday, August 19 at 8:00PM

ABOUT THIS PERFORMANCE

Legends of Cuban music Orquesta Buena Vista Social Club graces the Bowl stage one last time. With celebrated original stars, the dynamic ensemble lends its elegance and passion to the best of son montuno, danzón, cha-cha, boleros, and more, plus material from Lost & Found, a new collection of unreleased recordings from the original Buena Vista Social Club sessions. In his Bowl debut, captivating flamenco singer El Cigala enters new territory, merging salsa and charanga rhythms with the drama of Argentine tango.

SOBRE ESTA PRESENTACION

Leyendas de la música cubana, Orquesta Buena Vista Social Club honra el Hollywood Bowl por última vez. Con sus fenomenales integrantes originales , el conjunto dinámico presta su elegancia y pasión a lo mejor de son montuno , el danzón , el cha -cha , boleros , y más. También incluyen el material de Lost & Found , una nueva colección de grabaciones inéditas de la original Buena Vista Social Club. En su debut en el Bowl, el cautivador cantante de flamenco, El Cigala entra un nuevo territorio, con la fusión de salsa y ritmos charanga con el drama del tango argentino.

E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL

Hollywood Bowl

Friday, September 4 at 8:00PM

Saturday, September 5 at 8:00PM

Sunday, September 6 at 7:30PM

ABOUT THIS PERFORMANCE

Bring your entire family to this extraordinary, world-premiere event, as the Los Angeles Philharmonic performs John Williams’ entire Academy Award®-winning score from Steven Spielberg’s heartwarming masterpiece about a boy and his alien friend, live-to-picture while this beloved film is shown in HD on the Bowl’s big screen. Don’t miss E.T. under the stars, as you’ve never seen or heard it before!

This film is rated PG.

E.T.™ & © Universal Studios

SOBRE ESTA PRESENTACION

Traiga a toda su familia a este extraordinario evento de estreno mundial, cuando la Filarmónica de Los Angeles realiza toda la banda sonora ganadora del Oscar de John Williams ‘ de la obra maestra conmovedora de Steven Spielberg sobre un niño y su amigo extraterrestre. Tocan en vivo mientras esta amada película se muestra en alta definición en la pantalla grande del Bowl. No te pierdas E.T. bajo las estrellas , como nunca has visto o escuchado antes !

Esta película está clasificada PG

E.T.™ & © Universal Studios

