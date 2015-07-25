Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time: The Complete Fifth Season is now available on Blu-ray and DVD, here is our review of the collection…

So this collection was the second time I have actually sat down and watched Adventure Time. My first time sitting down watching the series was when I had to review the Frost & Fire collection. Before that, I have only seen snips and clips of the show.

Now when it comes to the Adventure Time: The Complete Fifth Season, you get a whole lot of Adventure Time. Here’s what episodes are in this fifth season collection:

1. Finn the Human

2. Jake the Dog

3. Five More Short Graybles

4. Up a Tree

5. All the Little People

6. Jake the Dad

7. Davey

8. Mystery Dungeon

9. All Your Fault

10. Little Dude

11. Bad Little Boy

12. Vault of Bones

13. The Great Bird Man

14. Simon and Marcy

15. A Glitch Is a Glitch

16. Puhoy

17. BMO Lost

18. Princess Potluck

19. James Baxter the Horse

20. Shh!

21. The Suitor

22. The Party’s Over, Isla de Señorita

23. One Last Job

24. Another Five More Short Graybles

25. Candy Streets

26. Wizards Only, Fools

27. Jake Suit

28. Be More

29. Sky Witch

30. Frost & Fire

31. Too Old

32. Earth & Water

33. Time Sandwich

34. The Vault

35. Love Games

36. Dungeon Train

37. The Box Prince

38. Red Starved

39. We Fixed a Truck

40. Play Date

41. The Pit

42. James

43. Root Beer Guy

44. Apple Wedding

45. Blade of Grass

46. Rattleballs

47. The Red Throne

48. Betty

49. Bad Timing

50. Lemonhope (1)

51. Lemonhope (2)

52. Billy’s Bucket List

Yeah, that’s all fifty-two episodes, which lasts approximately 572 minutes, at about 11 minutes an episode on average.

Bonus Features

Usually the Cartoon Network collections that I have reviewed in the past have either very little or no extras whatsoever. In this collection there’s about twenty to thirty minutes of extras. This is really surprising because of how much you get with just the fifty-two episodes. The extras included are a featurette called “Adventure Time Forever,” which is a feature that tells the story of how the series first started and the ones telling you the story are the people who make the series, such as storyboard artists and more. The other extras included are Animatic clips, which show you pretty much the first round of animations to just about all fifty-two episodes. The clips are without color and are in the early process of finalization. It gives fans a pretty cool alternate perspective.

Packaging

The Blu-ray packaging comes with a cardboard cover which happens to be in the shape of Jake’s face, which is pretty cool.

Verdict

Now I admit, Adventure Time is not my cup of tea but I do know that this show has a huge following. Personally, I wouldn’t really suggest this show for kids under the age of twelve. (Just incase you are thinking of picking this up for your children and haven’t seen it). You get two discs consisting of all fifty-two episodes of the fifth season, a very interesting featurette and a different perspective of the show with the Animatic clips. I do think Adventure Time fans would love this collection. The blu-ray is pretty pricey at $39.99, so if I were an Adventure Time fan, the DVD may be the better way to go since it’s cheaper at $29.97 and you still get the featurette included.

I give Adventure Time: The Complete Fifth Season blu-ray 7.5 fridges out of 10, reasons being because there are a lot of episodes and you get an extra twenty or so minutes of extras.