Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time: The Complete Fifth Season is now available on Blu-ray and DVD, here is our review of the collection…
So this collection was the second time I have actually sat down and watched Adventure Time. My first time sitting down watching the series was when I had to review the Frost & Fire collection. Before that, I have only seen snips and clips of the show.
Now when it comes to the Adventure Time: The Complete Fifth Season, you get a whole lot of Adventure Time. Here’s what episodes are in this fifth season collection:
1. Finn the Human
2. Jake the Dog
3. Five More Short Graybles
4. Up a Tree
5. All the Little People
6. Jake the Dad
7. Davey
8. Mystery Dungeon
9. All Your Fault
10. Little Dude
11. Bad Little Boy
12. Vault of Bones
13. The Great Bird Man
14. Simon and Marcy
15. A Glitch Is a Glitch
16. Puhoy
17. BMO Lost
18. Princess Potluck
19. James Baxter the Horse
20. Shh!
21. The Suitor
22. The Party’s Over, Isla de Señorita
23. One Last Job
24. Another Five More Short Graybles
25. Candy Streets
26. Wizards Only, Fools
27. Jake Suit
28. Be More
29. Sky Witch
30. Frost & Fire
31. Too Old
32. Earth & Water
33. Time Sandwich
34. The Vault
35. Love Games
36. Dungeon Train
37. The Box Prince
38. Red Starved
39. We Fixed a Truck
40. Play Date
41. The Pit
42. James
43. Root Beer Guy
44. Apple Wedding
45. Blade of Grass
46. Rattleballs
47. The Red Throne
48. Betty
49. Bad Timing
50. Lemonhope (1)
51. Lemonhope (2)
52. Billy’s Bucket List
Yeah, that’s all fifty-two episodes, which lasts approximately 572 minutes, at about 11 minutes an episode on average.
Bonus Features
Usually the Cartoon Network collections that I have reviewed in the past have either very little or no extras whatsoever. In this collection there’s about twenty to thirty minutes of extras. This is really surprising because of how much you get with just the fifty-two episodes. The extras included are a featurette called “Adventure Time Forever,” which is a feature that tells the story of how the series first started and the ones telling you the story are the people who make the series, such as storyboard artists and more. The other extras included are Animatic clips, which show you pretty much the first round of animations to just about all fifty-two episodes. The clips are without color and are in the early process of finalization. It gives fans a pretty cool alternate perspective.
Packaging
The Blu-ray packaging comes with a cardboard cover which happens to be in the shape of Jake’s face, which is pretty cool.
Verdict
Now I admit, Adventure Time is not my cup of tea but I do know that this show has a huge following. Personally, I wouldn’t really suggest this show for kids under the age of twelve. (Just incase you are thinking of picking this up for your children and haven’t seen it). You get two discs consisting of all fifty-two episodes of the fifth season, a very interesting featurette and a different perspective of the show with the Animatic clips. I do think Adventure Time fans would love this collection. The blu-ray is pretty pricey at $39.99, so if I were an Adventure Time fan, the DVD may be the better way to go since it’s cheaper at $29.97 and you still get the featurette included.
I give Adventure Time: The Complete Fifth Season blu-ray 7.5 fridges out of 10, reasons being because there are a lot of episodes and you get an extra twenty or so minutes of extras.