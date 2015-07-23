500 SHARES Share Tweet

You should always make time to watch a good horror movie. That being said The Vatican Tapes, starring Olivia Taylor Dudley, Michael Pena, Dougray Scott, and Djimon Hounsou, opens in theaters this weekend.

In the film, actress Olivia Taylor Dudley plays Angela Holmes who’s basically the “girl next door” type. The only problem is that she gets possessed by a demon. The Vatican sends some of it’s best experts in performing exorcisms to help her.

Louis Love from Nuke the Fridge had a chance to interview Dudley and talked talked about her experiences filming the movie and much more.

Check out the video interview below!

THE VATICAN TAPES Synopsis

“The Vatican Tapes” follows the ultimate battle between good and evil – God versus Satan. Angela Holmes (Olivia Taylor Dudley) is an ordinary 27-year-old until she begins to have a devastating effect on anyone close, causing serious injury and death. Holmes is examined and possession is suspected, but when the Vatican is called upon to exorcise the demon, the possession proves to be an ancient satanic force more powerful than ever imagined. It’s all up to Father Lozano (Michael Pena) to wage war for more than just Angela’s soul, but for the world as we know it.

Release date: July 24, 2015

Studio: Pantelion Films

Director: Mark Neveldine

MPAA Rating: PG-13 (for disturbing violent content, and some sexual references)

Screenwriters: Mark Neveldine, Michael C. Martin, Christopher Borrelli

Starring: Olivia Taylor Dudley, Michael Pena, Dougray Scott, Djimon Hounsou