Take Game of Thrones into your own hands with Game of Thrones: A Telltale Games Series! Episode 5: A Nest of Vipers is out now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 in North America (SCEA) and Europe (SCEE), Xbox One, Xbox 360, and will be coming to compatible iOS devices via the App Store and to Android-based devices on July 23rd.Check out the trailer and some screen shots below…