Marvel’s latest film, Ant-Man is finally out and has been getting great reviews and director Peyton Reed has been making som press rounds and has been open about the process of the film. During an interview with CinemaBlend, he recently revealed a different ending to the film between Paul Rudd‘s Ant-Man and Mitchell Carson, played by Martin Donovan:

“At the end of the movie [Carson] gets away and has these Cross particles, and there was a sequence where Ant-Man has an encounter with him. But then for a couple reasons, it felt like maybe we should leave those particles out there. In that original thing, he took Martin Donovan out and got the particles.”

