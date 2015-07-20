In the last season of Arrow and The Flash there was plenty of references and hints that are about Hal Jordan (Green Lantern) which took us to believe that he does in fact exist in that universe, but will we ever see him? According to Arrow executive producer Marc Guggenhiem it’s not going to happen.

“They announced the ‘Green Lantern Corps’ movie, and I’d be surprised if it didn’t include Hal Jordan, It would be great but I doubt it very much.”

Even if the Green Lantern Corps film is coming that’s still years away, there’s a Flash Standalone movie as well but we already have The Flash in the tv universe, so there’s always a possibility to see Hal Jordan pop up in Arrow or The Flash.

Source:Comicbookmovie.com

