(Article and photos by Carlos Duncan)
I’m working on sorting all of my pictures so I can get them posted. One of my favorite parts of Comic Con is when I can get home and look at all the amazing pictures. This is my third year covering Comic Con for Nuke the Fridge. Before working for Nuke the Fridge I mostly covered panels and took pictures of toys and statues. Then at a staff meeting before my first year with NTF, Louis Love told me to get a lot of pictures of cosplay. I was like, “sure”. On the way out, I asked one of the writers, “what’s cosplay?” I’ve been in love ever since. These people are friendly, they take direction and they love for their amazing creations to be photographed. It is definitely a collaboration between cosplayer and photographer and when it works you have magic. Thank you to all that allowed me to take their pictures. I hope you enjoy the pictures as much as I do. These are a few of my favorite shots from SDCC 2015. #dwtm

