web analytics
Search
Home
Share

After generating a lot of buzz at Comic-Con, 20th Century Fox’s has released new stills from the anticipated Deadpool movie that opens in theaters on February 12, 2016.

The movie stars Ryan Reynolds ( Wade Wilson/Deadpool ) Morena Baccarin ( Vanessa Carlysle) T.J. Miller ( Weasel )  Gina Carano ( Angel Dust )  Ed Skrein ( Ajax ) and Brianna Hildebrand ( Negasonic Teenage Warhead) .

Check out the images below! 

deadpool-movie-image-ed-skrein-ajax-600x399

deadpool-movie-image-wade-wilson-600x400

deadpool-movie-image-reynolds-600x400

deadpool-movie-image-ryan-reynolds-morena-baccarin-600x400

deadpool-movie-image-tj-miller-weasel-gina-carano-angel-dust-600x400

deadpool-movie-image-ryan-reynolds-400x600

deadpool-movie-image-brianna-hildebrand-negasonic-teenage-warhead-399x600Here’s the official synopsis:

Based upon Marvel Comics’ most unconventional anti-hero, DEADPOOL tells the origin story of former Special Forces operative turned mercenary Wade Wilson, who after being subjected to a rogue experiment that leaves him with accelerated healing powers, adopts the alter ego Deadpool. Armed with his new abilities and a dark, twisted sense of humor, Deadpool hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life.

Share