After generating a lot of buzz at Comic-Con, 20th Century Fox’s has released new stills from the anticipated Deadpool movie that opens in theaters on February 12, 2016.

The movie stars Ryan Reynolds ( Wade Wilson/Deadpool ) Morena Baccarin ( Vanessa Carlysle) T.J. Miller ( Weasel ) Gina Carano ( Angel Dust ) Ed Skrein ( Ajax ) and Brianna Hildebrand ( Negasonic Teenage Warhead) .

Check out the images below!

Here’s the official synopsis:

Based upon Marvel Comics’ most unconventional anti-hero, DEADPOOL tells the origin story of former Special Forces operative turned mercenary Wade Wilson, who after being subjected to a rogue experiment that leaves him with accelerated healing powers, adopts the alter ego Deadpool. Armed with his new abilities and a dark, twisted sense of humor, Deadpool hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life.