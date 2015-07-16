Thanks to EW, we have more images of the new additions coming to X-Men: Apocalypse which come with a few details about the characters. Storm “isn’t in control when Apocalypse discovers her.” Jubilee meanwhile is described as a “fashionable student at Charles’ school” who is “able to unleash colorful energy bursts.” Interestingly, they note that Scott Summers is something of a “bad boy” who “finds romance with Jean Grey, one of the new movie’s three love stories.” Nightcrawler is “rescued by Raven and becomes a source of comic relief”, while Jean Grey is “scared of her telepathic power” and “one of Charles Xavier’s most prized students.”

Source:ComicBookMovie.com