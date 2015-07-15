web analytics
Article and photos by Carlos Duncan

 

Every year I go to comic con I get more and more pictures. This year I am trying to put them into categories. My first gallery consists of close ups or closer up than I usually shot. In the hustle and bustle of comic con, getting a good shot is not always the result of a good photographer. There are so many factors such as not stopping the flow of humanity, only having 5 to 10 seconds to get a shot off, not having room to shot or people jumping in the way. My goal is to get a full body shot from head to toe. Sometimes a toe or top of the head is cut off. Sometimes getting a cosplayer’s sword or staff in the shot is very difficult. If i have a spare second and the model is willing I can go in closer for more detail. So I’m anxious to start posting my pics. Here it is my first gallery “Comic Con Close Up.”

IMG_0066

IMG_0070

IMG_0120

IMG_0126 (2)

IMG_0075

IMG_0104

IMG_0165

IMG_0176

IMG_0179

IMG_0195

IMG_8050

IMG_8083

IMG_8114

 

IMG_8120

 

IMG_8129 (2)

 

IMG_8140

 

IMG_8145

 

IMG_8153

 

IMG_8159

 

IMG_8205

 

IMG_8214 (2)

 

IMG_8271

 

IMG_8419

 

IMG_8673 (2)

 

Stay tuned for more San Diego Comic-Con cosplay galleries!