Article and photos by Carlos Duncan

Every year I go to comic con I get more and more pictures. This year I am trying to put them into categories. My first gallery consists of close ups or closer up than I usually shot. In the hustle and bustle of comic con, getting a good shot is not always the result of a good photographer. There are so many factors such as not stopping the flow of humanity, only having 5 to 10 seconds to get a shot off, not having room to shot or people jumping in the way. My goal is to get a full body shot from head to toe. Sometimes a toe or top of the head is cut off. Sometimes getting a cosplayer’s sword or staff in the shot is very difficult. If i have a spare second and the model is willing I can go in closer for more detail. So I’m anxious to start posting my pics. Here it is my first gallery “Comic Con Close Up.”

Stay tuned for more San Diego Comic-Con cosplay galleries!