Legendary Pictures has released two new posters for Warcraft, which give us our first look at Travis Fimmel as Anduin Lothar and Toby Kebbell as Durotan. The posters also reveal the armies of the Human Alliance and Orc Horde. You can check out the posters below.

Warcraft is directed by Duncan Jones, and stars Ben Foster, Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton, Dominic Cooper, Toby Kebbell, and Rob Kazinsky