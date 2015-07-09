More rumors has surfaced about Gareth Edwards‘ Star Wars Anthology: Rogue One. According to Bloody Digusting, Darth Vader won’t be the only one making his presence, but also bounty hunters Boba Fett, Bossk, dengar, Zuckuss, 4LOM, and IG-88 will be in the film, and if that isn’t exciting news enough, Clone Wars animated character Cad Bane will make his live-action debut. In addition to the rumor, they have details on Ben Mendelsohn‘s character in the film.

“Ben Mendelsohn’s new Moff character is indeed the big baddie of Rogue One. The other main villains of the piece are bounty hunters hired by the Moff to quietly retrieve the stolen Death Star plans at all costs. Vader factors in once he realizes that the plans have been stolen, so he joins the hunt in a supporting role and is none too pleased.”

Star Wars: Rogue One will focus on a rogue band of resistance fighters uniting to steal the plans for the original Death Star. The cast includes (so far) Felicity Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Diego Luna, Sam Clafin, Forest Whitaker, and Riz Ahmed. The movie will hit theaters December 16, 2016.

Source:Comicbookmovie.com